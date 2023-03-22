Amy Morris Promoted to Senior VP of News at WNBC-WNJU New York

Three newsroom leaders were promoted at WNBC-WNJU New York March 22. Amy Morris, VP of news at WNBC since March 2018, was named senior VP of news for both stations. David Manney was named news director at WNBC and Alexa Rodriguez was promoted to news director at WNJU. Both will report to Morris.

“Amy is an exceptional journalist and an outstanding leader,” said Eric Lerner, president and general manager of WNBC, known as NBC 4 New York. “She strengthened our award-winning I-Team, enhanced our weather coverage and grew the Storm Team 4 weather team. Our breaking news capabilities have also improved, enabling WNBC to take the big story live across all platforms — and often before anyone else in the market.”

WNBC-WNJU are part of NBCUniversal Local.

Under Morris’s leadership, the WNBC news team was awarded the 2021 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award for coverage of the pandemic. A former assistant news director at WPVI Philadelphia, Morris previously worked as an executive producer with WABC New York, WLS Chicago and KSTP Minneapolis. She also worked as news director for WDBJ Roanoke.

Rodriguez spent the past four years as assistant news director at WNJU, known on-air as Telemundo 47. She joined WNJU in 2017 as an executive producer. Prior to joining WNJU, Rodriguez worked for more than 20 years at Univision station WXTV New York.

Manney spent almost four years as WNBC’s assistant news director. A former managing editor and executive producer with WNBC, Manney returned to the station in 2016 following two years as news director at WXYZ Detroit.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amy Morris into our Telemundo 47 family and look forward to the success that Amy, Alexa and Dave will bring to both stations,” said Cristina Schwarz, president and general manager of WNJU. “Working together, they will make our newscasts even stronger and take us to new heights.” ■