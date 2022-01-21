WZMQ Marquette Takes Over CBS Affiliation in Northern Michigan

WZMQ Marquette has taken on the CBS affiliation in the northern Michigan market. Nexstar’s WJMN was the CBS affiliate until the January 21 switch.

“We’re excited to announce WZMQ is the upper peninsula’s new home for CBS,” reads WZMQ19.com. “All of your favorite CBS programming and shows will continue with no disruption, along with CBS Sports coverage of the NFL and NCAA College Basketball including March Madness.”

The Marquette market, which touches Lake Superior, Lake Huron and Lake Michigan in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, is DMA No. 183.

WJMN became affiliated with MyNetworkTV. “WJMN will remain on channel 3 and will continue to provide the news, weather, sports and entertainment that we have for over 50 years across the Upper Peninsula,” it said on the station website, UPMatters.com.

WJMN also announced it is expanding both its 6 p.m. and late news to an hour, with the 11 p.m. news moving up to 10 p.m.

Earlier today, Nexstar announced CBS affiliation agreements in 39 markets.

Northpine.com previously reported on the affiliation switch.

Lilly Broadcasting acquired WZMQ in late 2017. It offers weekday news at 6 and 11 p.m. ■