WWE Adds Cable Industry Veterans Steve Koonin, Connor Schell to Board

WWE said it added cable veterans Steve Koonin and Connor Schell to its board of directors.

Nick Khan, who joined WWE as president and chief revenue officer, last year, was also named a director.

Koonin is CEO of the NBA Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. The joined the Hawks after a long run as president of Turner Entertainment Networks, overseeing TNT, TBS, truTV and TCM.

Schell is founder and CEO of a new unscripted content venture with Chernin Entertainments. He was previously executive VP, content at ESPN, which he joined in 2004.

“The addition of Steve, Connor and Nick provides WWE and its board with some of the most accomplished executives in media,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “With such proven track records across our industry, we look forward to their insight and contributions as members of our board.”