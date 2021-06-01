WWE Adds TV Sports Veteran Jamie Horowitz to Executive Ranks

WWE has tapped former Fox Sports and ESPN executive Jamie Horowitz as its EVP Development and Digital as part of an expansion of the pro wrestling outfit's executive leadership team.

Horowitz will oversee WWE’s original content including scripted and unscripted programs for digital and social media, according to the network. Horowitz, who will also be responsible for operating the WWE’s Los Angeles studios, most recently served as EVP of Global content at DAZN, overseeing the company’s original programming and social content initiatives.

Horowitz also worked at Fox Sports as president of FS1 and at ESPN as EVP of original programming and production.

As part of its leadership expansion, the WWE has also named Matt Drew as its SVP International, charged with growing WWEs brand and business outside of the US. Most recently DAZN’s EVP of rights acquisition, Drew will also work with other company leaders to devise WWE’s international strategy for live events, digital, consumer products and new revenue opportunities, according to the company.

As general counsel and corporate secretary, Samira Shah will oversee WWE’s legal affairs and serve as principal legal adviser for the company. Shah previously served as general counsel and corporate secretary at Moda Operandi Inc. said WWE.