WVUE New Orleans Holding Flood Relief Fundraiser Friday

WVUE, Raycom Media's Fox affiliate in New Orleans, is holding an all-day fundraiser Friday with iHeart Radio New Orleans to benefit those affected by the Louisiana tornadoes and floods.

Historic rains fell on the state last week, with the 17 inches of rain causing flooding and hundreds of people to leave their homes. Viewers can donate by going to FOX8Live.com/FloodRelief or texting Flood to 88008.

Also joining the effort are six other Raycom stations in the region: WAFB Baton Rouge, KPLC Lake Charles, La., KSLA Shreveport, La., WDAM Hattiesburg, Miss., WLOX Biloxi, Miss., and WMC Memphis.

"It's not only our duty as broadcasters to make sure our viewers are safe, either by warning them early of dangerous weather or keeping them informed as those storms move through our area, but after the storm passes, it is also our duty to help those around us who have been affected," said Tim Ingram, WVUE VP and general manager. "We feel we can be the most effective by raising funds for the American Red Cross."