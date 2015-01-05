Breland Named Raycom Group VP, Ingram to Run WVUE

Sandy Breland, WVUE New Orleans VP and general manager, has been promoted to group VP at Raycom Media, moving up when Leon Long retires at the end of January. Tim Ingram, general manager at KFVS-WQWQ in Cape Girardeau (Mo.), replaces Breland atop WVUE.

“Leon Long has been instrumental in the success of Raycom Media stations and we appreciate his 46 years serving the industry,” said Paul McTear, president and CEO of Raycom. “With the retirement of Leon, we are fortunate as a company to be able to turn to one of our own leaders to fill this role. Sandy has time and time again proven herself to be a strong and competent leader. With her knowledge and expertise we continue to raise the bar of success for our stations and our company.”

Breland, formerly the executive news director at WWL New Orleans, joined Raycom in 2008 as VP/General Manager of WAFB-WBXH Baton Rouge. She returned to her hometown in December 2013 when Raycom Media began managing WVUE through a shared services agreement with Louisiana Media Company.

Ingram became GM in Cape Girardeau in 2011. He will be replaced by Dave Thomason, general sales manager at the stations.

"Tim is a great broadcaster with a proven track record and a passion for excellence, which makes him the perfect fit for WVUE,” said Breland. “I know that Tim's leadership, coupled with the talented team at WVUE, will be an exciting combination. I'm thrilled to continue working with the station and now Tim in my new role."