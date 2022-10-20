WTTG Washington Debuts Offbeat News Program 'DMV Zone' October 24

WTTG Washington debuts DMV Zone, a live, hour-long program focused on the news of the day October 24. The program will air weekdays at 3 p.m., following Judge Judy. Marina Marraco and Joe Clair anchor.

The show's title refers to Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia. When DMV Zone begins, Fox-owned Fox 5 D.C. will be producing 88.5 hours of original programming a week, the station said.

"Following the successful launch of the LION Lunch Hour (opens in new tab), Fox 5 continues its dedication to original local programming with the DMV Zone," said VP and news director Paul McGonagle. "This fast-paced, viewer-centric program will be the ultimate local news show, utilizing the entire strength of the newsroom to tackle issues that matter across the DMV."

DMV Zone will be live from the newsroom and will focus on the stories that are making headlines and inspiring conversations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, as well as nationally. The anchors will lead the discussions while reporters, contributors, producers, assignment editors and digital team members will weigh in with the latest updates. DMV Zone will also address topics trending on social media, and encourage viewer interaction with man-on-the-street interviews, social media comments, and live Zoom interviews with viewers. "This program will abandon the traditional two-minute news story and devote more time and voices to provide a deeper look into each issue," WTTG said.

Marraco has been with Fox 5 D.C. since 2014. She anchors the station's 5 and 11 p.m. weeknight newscasts and is host of opinion program Like It or Not. Clair is a radio host. Most recently, he was host of WPGC 95.5 Radio's Joe Clair Morning Show (opens in new tab).

"This show will allow viewers to see the true essence of Fox 5 as we navigate through an open dialogue of the facts," said Marraco. "No topic is off the table. No question is too tough. We will press for answers and push the envelope in our patented, untraditional way."

Clair added: "If it's happening at your home, it will be happening on the DMV Zone! Me, T.V. and the DMV? That’s better than wings and mambo sauce!" ■