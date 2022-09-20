WTHR Indianapolis Names New Content Leaders

Scott Hums has been named director of content at WTHR Indianapolis, and Nicole Block has been named news director. Hums will focus on “WTHR’s strategic growth across all broadcast, digital and streaming platforms,” WTHR said, while Block will “lead all day-to-day operations and daily editorial decision making.”

(Image credit: WTHR Indianapolis)

Hums has been WTHR director of digital content for seven years. Block was assistant news director at KDKA Pittsburgh, and held the same position at WFXR Roanoke. Block joins WTHR, known as 13News, in October.

“As our industry continues to evolve, so too have the roles of local news leadership,” said Michael Brouder, WTHR president and general manager. “I am proud to bring together two proven newsroom leaders who will ensure WTHR continues to provide exceptional news and information across all platforms. Scott has been a top performer and rising star at WTHR, and Nicole brings legacy newsroom experience and a keen focus on serving the community.”

WTHR is owned by Tegna. Indianapolis is DMA No. 25. Jeff Rosetti was the previous news director at WTHR, and Hums has been interim news director since Rosetti departed.

“How Hoosiers consume local news changes by the day,” Hums said. “13News leads the way in local news on both broadcast and digital platforms because we’ve continued to evolve with our audience and meet them where they are.”

Block has also worked in Dallas, Baltimore, Jacksonville, Orlando and Atlanta.

“I am excited and deeply honored to have an opportunity to join such a great team of respected journalists,” Block said. “I am looking forward to leading this team and continuing the legacy of doing what WTHR does best, and that’s serving the many communities of Indianapolis and all of Indiana.” ■