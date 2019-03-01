Jeff Rosetti Named WTHR Indianapolis News Director

Jeff Rosetti has been named news director at WTHR Indianapolis. He had been assistant news director at the station since 2011.

Dispatch Broadcast Group owns the station.

Rosetti succeeds Kathy Hostetter, who is now news director at KDKA Pittsburgh.

“Jeff has played a significant role in building and maintaining the great legacy of 13 Eyewitness News for the past eight years,” said Larry Delia, WTHR president/general manager, and president, Dispatch Broadcast Group. “I’m confident that his strong team leadership and passion for excellent journalism will advance our mission to engage and enrich the lives of news viewers throughout Central Indiana.”

Rosetti came to WTHR from CNN’s Washington D.C. news bureau, where he was senior broadcast producer for Reliable Sources. Prior to that he was executive producer at WUSA Washington and WNCN Raleigh. He also worked at WFTS Tampa and WLTV-WJXX Jacksonville.

“I am honored to lead such an outstanding team of broadcast journalists,” says Rosetti. “It is their commitment to excellent journalism and good storytelling that has made WTHR and 13 Eyewitness News such a trusted news source.”