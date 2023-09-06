WTHR Indianapolis Debuts 4 P.M. News September 6

WTHR Indianapolis premieres 4 p.m. weekday news Wednesday, September 6. The newscast goes for an hour. Felicia Lawrence and Dustin Grove are the anchors.

Tegna owns WTHR, an NBC affiliate known as 13News.

"We are committed to evolving with the ever-changing needs of our audience,” said Michael Brouder, president and general manager of WTHR. “This growth allows us to provide more of the award-winning local content our viewers expect from The News Leader.”

Lawrence, who joined the 13News team in 2022, will anchor the 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. newscasts. Grove returns to the news desk after working on special assignments for 13News.

“During our 4 p.m. hour, viewers will see the latest, local breaking news and all the weather information they need to plan for the week ahead,” said WTHR Director of Content Scott Hums. “In addition, 13News at 4 p.m. will feature “What’s the Deal with Allison Gormly” consumer investigations and in-depth local stories unique to this broadcast.”

WTHR said it will add staff to work on the new newscast, but did not say how many additional staffers are joining. “Growing our newsroom gives us the ability to tell more stories and better connect with the local communities we serve,” said WTHR News Director Nicole Block.

With the newscast’s debut, Access Daily with Mario & Kit and Daily Blast Live slide to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on WTHR, and NBC News Daily moves to 3 p.m.