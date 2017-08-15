WSFA Montgomery Tops Social in July

Expanding beyond the usual top 20 markets, Share Rocket, the social media rankings firm, found TV stations in Montgomery, Ala., Scranton, Pa., and Macon, Ga. are the most socially engaged affiliates in the country.



WSFA Montgomery, Raycom’s NBC affiliate in the country’s 123rd largest market, was the country’s top performer socially in July, garnering a 96.18 SHARE score.



WNEP Scranton, Dreamcatcher’s ABC affiliate in the country’s 56th largest market, ranked No. 2 with a 90.53 SHARE in July. Macon’s WMAZ, Tegna’s NBC affiliate in DMA 121, was July’s third most socially engaged station, with an 85.64 SHARE.



Related: Fox, ABC O&Os Rock on Social in Q2



The numbers are notable in that even dominate large-market stations’ scores hover around 30, Share Rocket said. The company’s SHARE score reflects a station’s market share of social media over one-month periods, which is determined by its number of social media followers, social postings and interactions with individuals.



July’s top 20 performers are:

