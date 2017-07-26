Fox, ABC O&Os Rock on Social in Q2

Fox and ABC O&Os were among the country’s top-performing stations on social media during Q2 2017, according to rankings by Share Rocket.

In its quarterly roundup of the top 10 markets, the social rankings and analytics firm said WNYW, Fox’s New York O&O, ranked No. 1 in social with a 39.0 share, up 4.2% from Q1. The station was followed by ABC-owned WABC, Tribune’s CW affiliate WPIX, flagship WNBC, and O&O WCBS in that order.

In Los Angeles, ABC O&O KABC topped the list, with a 33.4 share—up 1.4% from Q1. That station was followed by Fox’s KTTV, Tribune’s CW affiliate KTLA, NBC-owned KNBC, and CBS’ KCBS.

WLS, ABC’s Chicago O&O, ranked No. 1, garnering a 35.6 share in the country’s third largest market. Fox O&O WFLD ranked No. 2, Tribune flagship WGN ranked No. 3, and NBC’s WMAQ ranked No. 4.

Share Rocket’s complete list, which includes rankings for markets four through 10, is available here.

(Photo via Pabak Sarkar's Flickr. Image taken on Feb. 15, 2017 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 9x16 aspect ratio.)