Writers’ Strike Impacts Ad-Spending Growth on Talk Shows, Soap Operas
Streaming platforms also expected to be hurt by WGA work stoppage, MediaRadar says
Two of the program categories most immediately impacted by the Writers Guild of America strike registered advertising-revenue growth in the first quarter before the picket lines went up and production stopped.
According to MediaRadar, ad spending on TV talk shows was $221.4 million in the first quarter, up 11% from a year ago.
Spending on soap operas was $59.4 million in the first quarter, up 23%.
MediaRadar also said that streaming platforms are being impacted by the writers’ strike. Marketers spent $352.4 million to advertise on streaming platforms in the first quarter, down 28% from a year ago.
MediaRadar also notes that movie-related events are also likely to be impacted for the strike.
Upcoming are the MTV Movie & TV Awards. A year ago, more than 100 advertisers invested $25.7 million on commercials for 160 brands.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.