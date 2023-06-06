Writers’ Strike Impacts Ad-Spending Growth on Talk Shows, Soap Operas

Late night shows like ABC’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ have stopped production because of the writers strike

Two of the program categories most immediately impacted by the Writers Guild of America strike registered advertising-revenue growth in the first quarter before the picket lines went up and production stopped.

According to MediaRadar, ad spending on TV talk shows was $221.4 million in the first quarter, up 11% from a year ago.

Spending on soap operas was $59.4 million in the first quarter, up 23%.

MediaRadar also said that streaming platforms are being impacted by the writers’ strike. Marketers spent $352.4 million to advertise on streaming platforms in the first quarter, down 28% from a year ago.

MediaRadar also notes that movie-related events are also likely to be impacted for the strike.

Upcoming are the MTV Movie & TV Awards. A year ago, more than 100 advertisers invested $25.7 million on commercials for 160 brands.