WPLG’s ‘Day of Giving’ Shifts to Virital Event

WPLG-TV, Miami, is shifting its annual Local 10 Day of Giving to a virtual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic as it aims to get viewers to donate funds and support area non-profits feeding the needy.

For the past six years, WPLG anchors and reporters encouraged viewers to donate non-perishable food items, along with new unwrapped toys and drop off their donations at select stores.

Instead, beginning Monday, Nov. 16 and ending Friday, Nov. 20, the station is inviting South Floridians to help their fellow neighbors in need by making a monetary donation to benefit seven local organizations.

“Covid-19 has increased the demand for food among unemployed and underemployed families and our local food pantries are struggling to keep the shelves stocked,” said Mayte Padron, WPLG Director of Community Relations. “The Local 10 Day of Giving is an important source of supplemental food staples that help the organizations feed as many people as possible during the holiday season.”

The seven nonprofits will be profiled each weekday on Local 10 News beginning Nov. 16. After each report, Local 10 viewers will be instructed to visit local10.com to make their donations. Local 10 has partnered with The Miami Foundation for the easy, convenient and secure collection of funds. On Nov. 20, a final push for giving will be made and 100% of monies raised will be equally distributed among all the organizations.

The organizations are: Miami Rescue Mission, Broward Outreach Centers, Joshua’s Heart Foundation, Make-A-Wish Veterans, Manna-Share-A-Meal, Harvest Drive and Star of the Sea Foundation.

Since 2014, the Local 10 Day of Giving has collected and distributed 72,680 pounds of food.