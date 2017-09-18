WPLG Sets Up Care Force to Coordinate Irma Relief

WPLG-TV, the ABC affiliate in South Florida has put together a group of local businesses or organizations as part of an effort to coordinate disaster relief efforts following the destruction caused by Hurricane Irma.



The Local 10 Care Force is collecting non-perishable food items, water, baby and adult diapers and wipes, trash bags and disposable gloves.



Items can be dropped off at the station in Pembroke Park on Monday, or at Interiors by Steven G. in Pompano Beach.



The station says it is working with local authorities to deliver the items directly to a nonprofit food pantry in Key West. The organization is very well-known and reputable throughout the Keys and will distribute as needed.



As the Hurricane swept through South Florida, WPLG provides continuous coverage from 4 a.m. on Sept. 7 through Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m., much of it commercial-free.



The station also had special coverage from Sept. 12 through Sept. 14.



In addition, the station provided continuous news posts on social media and sent notifications to smartphones, tablets and email.