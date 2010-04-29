WPIX New York Nabs 'Seinfeld'

Tribune-owned WPIX New York has picked up Sony's off-net sitcom Seinfeld, taking the show from Fox-owned WNYW. The classic show about nothing moves to PIX in March 2011, which is when Fox's deal for the show expires.

WPIX's deal runs for 3 ½ years, keeping the show on a broadcast station in New York through 2014. It was sold for cash - although far less cash than Fox was paying - and a 5 ½ local, 1 ½ national barter advertising split.

In April, Seinfeld tied Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men as late fringe's highest-rated show among adults 25-54, the demographic that TV stations most care about, at a 1.6. NBC's The Tonight Show with Jay Leno came in second at a 1.5.