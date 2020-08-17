WPIX Expanding News With New Hour at 10 a.m.

WPIX-TV, New York, is expanding its morning news programming by adding an hour at 10 a.m., effective Sept. 14.

The move means the station--which is being acquired by Mission Broadcasting from current owner E.W. Scripps--will be airing news from 4:30 a.m. through 11 a.m.

The crew that has been handling the 9 a.m. hour, which launched in January, will also handle the 10 a.m. newscast, the station said.

That includes anchors Betty Nguyen and Dan Mannarino, plus featured reporters Marysol Castro, Ben Aaron and Ojinika Obiekwe and meteorologist Byron Mirands. Nguyen and Mannarion also will continue to anchor from 7 a.m. to 9 am.

Thomas Tobin is senior executive producer of the PIX11 Morning News.

“When we launched the 9 a.m. hour we immediately discovered the strong connection our team members had with each other and with our very loyal PIX11 Morning News viewers,” said Vickie Burns, VP of news and content at PIX11. “That connection only deepened over the past few months as we’ve worked to help our audience manage through these unprecedented times. We’re looking forward to providing important information as well as some fun and inspiration with the only local broadcast news in the tri-state area at 10 a.m.”