WOW Names Rose Jerez as VP, Customer Success

WOW Internet, Cable & Phone said it appointed Rose Jerez as VP, customer success, a new post at the company.

Jerez has 25 years of marketing experience in the media and entertainment industry, most recently as a consultant on digital growth and delivery at Fox.

WOW said putting Jerez in the new post was part of its commitment to customer satisfaction.

"Customers are the heart of WOW. We have a passion and rich legacy for putting customers first," said Amy Bell, senior VP of marketing at WOW. "In listening to our customers, we know we must continue to learn and further define the overall customer journey to improve the customer experience. Rose has the expertise needed to lead the next phases of our customer-centric approach. We are eager to see her take on this role and show our customers how we WOW.”

Before working with Fox, Jerez was associate VP of retention marketing operations at DirecTV/AT&T.

"This is the perfect time to join such an innovative and customer-centric company as the broadband industry continues to evolve and expand," said Jerez. "It's undeniable that customer success is a part of WOW's culture and I look forward to helping improve the customer experience in this role."

WOW provides broadband, cable TV, phone, business data and voice services in 19 markets, mainly in the Midwest and Southeast.