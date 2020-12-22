WOW! tv+ Now Available in 95% of Footprint, Cable Operator Says
MSO lets video customers choose between its Android TV Operator Tier solution and third-party virtual MVPDs
WideOpenWest announced that its new Android TV Operator Tier-based video solution, WOW! tv+, is now deployed in 95% of the cable operators footprint.
WOW!, as the Englewood, Colo. MSO brands itself, now offers broadband customers who also want video through the provider a choice between bundling WOW! tv+, or third-party virtual MVPD services YouTub TV, fuboTV, Philo and Sling TV.
Also read: WOW! tv+ Lives? MSO Touts Rollouts in Chicago, Detroit and Evansville, Ind.; Still Isn’t Marketing Android TV System
WOW! tv+ includes a leased proprietary set-top, priced at $10 a month per unit, a cloud DVR, three programming tiers, and the usual Android TV accoutrements of Google Play and Google Assistant. Subscribers can also bundle HBO, Cinemax, Showtime and Starz through the service.
The base tier (branded “Small”) includes mainly just local broadcast channels. “Medium TV” provides major basic cable networks, including ESPN. “Large TV” gets you a huge selection of channels that appears to also include all four of the aforementioned premium networks.
WOW! isn't disclosing WOW! tv+ pricing, which appears to be set by region.
The service first launched din Columbus, Ohio back in March.
WOW! tv+ is available in Auburn, Huntsville and Montgomery, Alabama; Augusta, Columbus and Fort Gordon, Georgia; Charleston, South Carolina; Chicago, Illinois; Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio; Evansville, Indiana; Knoxville, Tennessee; Mid-Michigan and Southeast Michigan; Pinellas and Panama City, Florida
