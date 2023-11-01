Wounded Warrior Project Sponsors History’s ‘Beyond The Battlefield’

The Wounded Warrior Project has enlisted as a sponsor of the History Channel’s Veteran’s Day programming including Beyond The Battlefield.

Beyond The Battlefield has its premiere on The History Channel Nov. 11 with two one-hour back-to-back episodes.

The show is executive produced by Peyton Manning and is hosted by Navy veteran Remi Adeleke.

The Wounded Warrior Project is also backing custom content elements produced by History that feature the WWP’s 20 years logo and will appear on History’s linear, digital and social platforms.

WWP will also be tagged in tune-in ads for Beyond The Battlefield and have a digital hub on History.com

“The History Channel has a long-standing commitment to veterans and organizations that support military families, not only around Veterans Day but throughout the entire year across all of our touchpoints,” said Niki Mandell, VP, ad sales partnerships at History channel parent A+E Networks. “We’re pleased that Wounded Warrior Project is leveraging our multiplatform production capabilities to help bring this important programming and additional features to audiences everywhere.”

Beyond the Battlefield looks at the history of the U.S. Army Special Forces, as well as Marine and Naval Aviation.

In the first hour, Manning appears on the show, touching based with Adeleke before he heads to the the Marines’ Air Station Mirimar outside San Diego.

Also appearing in the episode is Tony Hawk, talking about his father’s legacy as a Navy pilot during World War II.

“As part of our mission to honor and empower wounded warriors, it’s critical that we share the stories of veterans both past and present with the American public,” said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. “We’re excited to team up with A+E Networks and The History Channel this Veterans Day to share these incredible journeys of courage and resilience. We hope their voices inspire Americans and help pay tribute to their service and sacrifice for our country.”

Beyond The Battlefield is produced for The History Channel by Omaha Productions and Left/Right. Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Colin Campbell and Therese Andrews serve as executive producers for Omaha Productions. Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, Anneka Jones and Divya Chungi serve as executive producers for Left/Right. Eli Lehrer and Alex Hicks serve as executive producers for The History Channel.