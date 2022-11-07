World Series Ad Spending On Fox Down 9.1% to $194 Million: iSpot

Advertisers spent an estimated $194.4 million on commercials during the World Series on Fox, down 9.1% from last year’s fall classic, according to new figures from iSpot.tv.

This year’s World Series, with the Houston Astros beating the Philadelphia Phillies, went the same six games as last year’s series, but viewership was down, with the broadcasts delivering a total of 5.87 billion impressions, down 7.7% from last year.

There were 731 commercials during the 2022 World Series, nearly the same as in the 2021 series.

The top World Series advertisers were Samsung Mobile, which spent $7.7 million and aired 36 more spots than a year ago.

Other top advertisers included Geico, T-Mobile, Indeed, Chevrolet, Capital One Credit Cards and Pfizer, a new World Series sponsor, spending about $5 million.

The most seen spots were from Samsung Mobile, Chevrolet and Pfizer's Comirnaty.

Over the course of all of the Major League Baseball playoffs, advertisers spent about $329.1 million, down 7.1% from last season. In addition to Fox, ads games aired on Warner Bros. Discovery’s TBS.

Impressions were down 6.4%, despite more teams being in this year’s playoffs.

The top spenders on post-season baseball were Geico at $12.3 million, T-Mobile at $10.3 million, Samsung Mobile at $8.7 million, Indeed at $8.7 million and Taco Bell at $7.8 million. ■