World Series Ad Spending On Fox Down 9.1% to $194 Million: iSpot
Samsung, GEICO, T-Mobile biggest sponsors
Advertisers spent an estimated $194.4 million on commercials during the World Series on Fox, down 9.1% from last year’s fall classic, according to new figures from iSpot.tv.
This year’s World Series, with the Houston Astros beating the Philadelphia Phillies, went the same six games as last year’s series, but viewership was down, with the broadcasts delivering a total of 5.87 billion impressions, down 7.7% from last year.
There were 731 commercials during the 2022 World Series, nearly the same as in the 2021 series.
Also Read: Spanish-Language World Cup Ads Nearly Sold Out: NBCU
The top World Series advertisers were Samsung Mobile, which spent $7.7 million and aired 36 more spots than a year ago.
Other top advertisers included Geico, T-Mobile, Indeed, Chevrolet, Capital One Credit Cards and Pfizer, a new World Series sponsor, spending about $5 million.
The most seen spots were from Samsung Mobile, Chevrolet and Pfizer's Comirnaty.
Over the course of all of the Major League Baseball playoffs, advertisers spent about $329.1 million, down 7.1% from last season. In addition to Fox, ads games aired on Warner Bros. Discovery’s TBS.
Impressions were down 6.4%, despite more teams being in this year’s playoffs.
The top spenders on post-season baseball were Geico at $12.3 million, T-Mobile at $10.3 million, Samsung Mobile at $8.7 million, Indeed at $8.7 million and Taco Bell at $7.8 million. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.