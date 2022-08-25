World Rugby Sevens on Peacock, CNBC
By Michael Malone
U.S. team competes in shorter, faster game against global heavyweights
NBC Sports covers the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series August 27-28 from Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles. “Sevens” rugby is a faster version of the traditional game, with seven players a side, versus the usual 15, and shorter match lengths. NBC Sports will feature more than 15 hours of live coverage.
The World Rugby Sevens Series features ten tournaments around the world, with national teams competing. Los Angeles is the final stop of the 2021-22 season. The U.S., Australia, Spain, Argentina, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, Canada, Fiji, Ireland, France, Wales, Samoa, England, Scotland and Kenya compete.
South Africa is in first, followed by Australia. The U.S. team is in sixth place.
Peacock streams all the matches live, starting at 12:10 p.m. ET on August 27, with a break at 8 p.m., then 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. August 28 coverage on Peacock is 11:30 a.m. to 6:20 p.m., then 7 to 9 p.m.
CNBC has rugby 3-8 p.m. Saturday and 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday. ■
