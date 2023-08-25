‘Woody Woodpecker’ Set to Take Flight on MeTV

Woody Woodpecker and Friends joins MeTV’s Saturday Morning Cartoons lineup starting Saturday, September 2. MeTV has acquired over 360 Woody Woodpecker cartoon shorts, spanning from 1934 to 1972.

The shorts include Woody’s debut, “Knock Knock,” Wally Walrus’s first appearance in “The Beach Nut,” Buzz Buzzard’s debut in “Wet Blanket Policy,” along with “The Barber of Seville” and “The Dizzy Acrobat.” Other pals of Woody include Chilly Willy, The Beary Family, Inspector Willoughby and Andy Panda.

Saturday Morning Cartoons goes from 7 to 10 a.m. ET/PT. Woody Woodpecker & Friends joins Popeye and Pals, Tom & Jerry and Bugs Bunny & Friends in the Saturday block.

MeTV has also secured four animated shorts directed by iconoclastic animator Tex Avery: “I’m Cold,” “Crazy Mixed Up Pup,” “The Legend of Rockabye Point” and “Sh-h-h-h-h.”

MeTV is owned by Weigel Broadcasting.