Wood Departing CTD
Terry Wood, president of creative affairs and development at CBS Television
Distribution, is departing the company after 12 years.
"Over the past twelve years, Terry has made substantial and lasting
contributions to CBS Television Distribution and helped define the current face
of daytime television in the proce ss," said CTD in a statement. "She
developed and launched five new series -- including Dr. Phil and Rachael
Ray -- that remain on the air today. In addition, Terry has
overseen our on-going series with competitive fire, energy and innovation at
every turn. We respect her desire to pursue the next chapter in her
career and are quite confident her talents will bring success to whatever that
opportunity may be."
Wood came to CTD from Harpo, where she was executive director of
development. She joined CTD in 1998 as vice president of programming when the
company was still Paramount Domestic Television, prior to its merger with King
World in 2002. Before that, Wood was a producer at CBS News.
Besides Dr. Phil and Rachael Ray, Wood also has developed this
year's top-rated first-run show, Swift Justice with Nancy Grace, as well
as Entertainment Tonight spin-off The Insider, which launched in
2004.
The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news Monday evening.
