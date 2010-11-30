Wood Departing CTD

Terry Wood, president of creative affairs and development at CBS Television

Distribution, is departing the company after 12 years.

"Over the past twelve years, Terry has made substantial and lasting

contributions to CBS Television Distribution and helped define the current face

of daytime television in the proce ss," said CTD in a statement. "She

developed and launched five new series -- including Dr. Phil and Rachael

Ray -- that remain on the air today. In addition, Terry has

overseen our on-going series with competitive fire, energy and innovation at

every turn. We respect her desire to pursue the next chapter in her

career and are quite confident her talents will bring success to whatever that

opportunity may be."

Wood came to CTD from Harpo, where she was executive director of

development. She joined CTD in 1998 as vice president of programming when the

company was still Paramount Domestic Television, prior to its merger with King

World in 2002. Before that, Wood was a producer at CBS News.

Besides Dr. Phil and Rachael Ray, Wood also has developed this

year's top-rated first-run show, Swift Justice with Nancy Grace, as well

as Entertainment Tonight spin-off The Insider, which launched in

2004.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news Monday evening.