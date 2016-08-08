WOFL EP Charged With 10 Counts Of Child Pornography

An executive producer at WOFL, the Fox O&O serving the Orlando, Fla. area, faces up to 150 years in prison after being arrested and charged with 10 counts of child pornography.

According to reports, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Joshua Vincent Langel, 30, on Friday after an online undercover investigation.

An FDLE report said agents found Langel’s computer and incriminating files during a search of his home, which they conducted after detecting a computer that had “known or suspected files that depicted the sexual exploitation of children.”

“Located on the desk was a letter with Fox television station letterhead that was an employment agreement in the name of the defendant,” the report said.

Agents found 10 video files allegedly linking Langel to the crime. “All of the children depicted in the movies above were clearly and obviously under the age of 18,” the report said.