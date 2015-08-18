Subway Cuts Ties With Jared Fogle Ahead of Reported Child Porn Guilty Plea

Subway continued to distance itself from former spokesman Jared Fogle on Tuesday after reports surfaced that Fogle will plead guilty to possession of child pornography charges.

“We no longer have a relationship with Jared and have no further comment,” Subway tweeted.

Fogle, whose home was raided by federal law enforcement authorities in July, will reportedly accept a deal in exchange for entering the plea, according to WXIN Indianapolis.

The Tribune owned Fox affiliate said the deal could come as soon as Wednesday.

The sandwich chain has a major presence in the TV ad world, spending an estimated $26.8 million in August 2015, according to iSpot.tv data.