Subway Drops Jared Fogle Amid Child Pornography Investigation

Subway has decided to sever ties with its long-running TV spokesman Jared Fogle in the wake of reports that local and federal law enforcement authorities had searched his Zionsville, Ind., home in connection with a child pornography investigation involving a former associate.

“Subway & Jared Fogle have agreed to suspend their relationship due to the current investigation. Jared is cooperating with authorities,” the company tweeted.

"We are shocked about the news & believe it is related to a former Jared Foundation employee. We are monitoring the situation closely," the sandwich chain tweeted earlier in the day.

The reference was reportedly to Russell Taylor, former executive director of Jared's foundation — to help combat childhood obesity — who was arrested in May on several counts of producing and one of possessing, child pornography, according to an MSN.com report.

Fogle, who lost more than 200 pounds after switching to a Subway diet in the late 1990s, has long been a spokesman for the company with his first TV spot airing in 2000.

Subway is a major player in the TV ad world, spending an estimated $25.9 million in June 2015, according to iSpot.tv data.

Jessika Walsten contributed to this report.