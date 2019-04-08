WLNY New York Renames Newscast ‘CBSN New York on WLNY’

CBS-owned WLNY New York has rebranded its nightly 9 p.m. newscast to reflect an emerging local streaming initiative, the program now called CBSN New York on WLNY. The new newscast premieres April 8.

CBS Television Stations and CBS Interactive launched CBSN New York, a localized version of CBS News’ CBSN stream, in December. Other markets will follow, including Los Angeles in the next month.

CBSN New York produces an 8 p.m. nightly newscast. The 9 p.m. program on WLNY, a Long Island station, is an update of the 8 p.m. news. Dick Brennan anchors, Otis Livingston does sports and Lonnie Quinn handles weather. Both newscasts originate from CBS facilities in Manhattan.

“We see this as the next step in the synergy of our streaming service and broadcast news,” said David Friend, senior VP of news at CBS Television Stations and VP of news at WCBS New York. “It’s a natural evolution.”

CBS Television Stations acquired WLNY for $55 million late in 2011.

Friend said the launch of CBSN New York has been “spectacular,” with over 2 million unique streams since it launched in mid December. “That has exceeded our expectations,” Friend said.

CBS Television Stations and CBS Interactive will continue the rollout of CBSN Local services in major markets where CBS owns stations. The CBSN Local services are ad-supported.