‘Wipeout’ Premieres on TBS April 1

Wipeout, a reboot of an extreme obstacle course series hosted by John Cena and Nicole Byer, starts on TBS April 1. Camille Kostek is the field host.

Cena is a professional wrestler and actor. Byer is a comedian and actress who hosts baking competition series Nailed It! on Netflix. Kostek is a model.

TBS has ordered 20 episodes.

Wipeout ran on ABC for seven seasons. The TBS series is “newly re-imagined,” said the network, taking viewers “on a white-knuckle ride, featuring new course elements that will push contestants’ athleticism, endurance and determination to even greater extremes as they fight to win the grand cash prize.”

Endemol Shine North America produces the series with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Shyam Balsé and Kevin Wehrenberg the executive producers. Matt Kunitz, creator of the original series, is exec producer and showrunner.