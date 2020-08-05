Williamson Named GM of Hearst’s KSBW-TV

Laura Williamson was named president and general manager of Hearst Television stations in the Monterey-Salinas, Calif., market, effective Sept. 8.

Williamson, who had been general sales manager at Hearst’s KCRA-TV in Sacramento, will oversee KSBW-TV, an NBC affiliate; Central Coast ABC, a digital ABC affiliate; and Estrella Coast Central. She succeeds Joseph Heston, who is retiring.

“Laura has been instrumental in the growth of our Sacramento duopoly,” said Hearst Television President Jordan Wertlieb. “A native Californian, her familiarity with the region and her management experience at one of the nation’s leading local stations make her ideally suited to work with the outstanding team in Monterey in achieving even greater success.”

Williamson, originally from the Bay Area, was in sales positions with KCRA and sister station KQCA-TV since 1996. She began her sales career in the hotel business.

“Laura’s track record of success and her engagement in the business and civic communities in our state’s capital make her a wonderful fit for leading KSBW, CC ABC and Estrella Costa Central,” Heston said. “I look forward to working with Laura in her transition to the Central Coast.”