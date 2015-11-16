Williams Signs With Debmar-Mercury Through 2022

Related: Canada’s eOne Crosses U.S. Syndication Border

Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury has signed talk-show host Wendy Williams through 2022, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said last week during a company earnings call.

While Williams herself is signed, The Wendy Williams Show has not been renewed by television stations for the same time period, although that renewal is all but guaranteed. The show has been on a constant growth path for the past three years. In the week ending Nov. 1, Wendy Williams averaged a 1.7 among households, according to Nielsen, passing NBCUniversal’s Maury to rank fifth among all talkers.

“Wendy has become a major force in daytime talk, and we are thrilled to know she will be dishing out her daily dose of hot topics and entertaining conversations on The Wendy Williams Show for many years to come,” Debmar-Mercury copresidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said in a statement.