Williams Lands Daytime Exclusive With Charlie Sheen

Talk-show host Wendy Williams will chat with Charlie Sheen in an exclusive daytime interview on Sept. 19, the day a Sheen-less Two and a Half Men premieres.

"I am beyond excited and I cannot wait to talk to Charlie," said Williams in a statement. "He's easily the hottest topic of the year and I'm thrilled that fans of The Wendy Williams Show will be the first to see and hear everything that's going on in his life, in his own words."

Comedy Central also is hosting a roast of Charlie Sheen on Sept. 19.

Sheen recently signed a deal to star in Anger Management, a sitcom based on the film of the same title that will be produced by Lionsgate and Joe Roth's Revolution Studios and distributed to cable networks and TV stations by Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury, which also distributes Wendy Williams. Bruce Helford, who was executive producer of The Drew Carey Show, Roseanne, The George Lopez Show and others, is the mostly likely candidate to run Sheen's new show.

The third season of TheWendy WilliamsShow premieres Monday (Sept. 12) with a visit from reality TV star, Kate Gosselin, formerly of TLC's Kate Plus Eight and ABC's Dancing with the Stars. Michael Bolton will appear on Sept. 14; Roseanne Barr is coming on the show on Sept. 21; and Glee's Jane Lynch, just off her Emmy-hosting gig, is slated for Sept. 22. Antonio Banderas, with his Shrek spin-off, Puss in Boots, coming out Nov. 4, is scheduled for Sept. 28.