Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars, after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock made a quip that referenced Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Pinkett Smith lives with alopecia, which causes hair loss.

“Jada, I love you,” said the comedian. “G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait.”

Demi Moore had shaved her head for her role in the 1997 movie G.I. Jane.

Pinkett Smith rolled her eyes after the joke was made. Smith walked onstage and slapped Rock. After returning to his seat, he twice shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth,” as ABC bleeped out the curse.

Rock, evidently shaken, said, "That was uh, greatest night in the history of television."

Smith later won best actor for his role in King Richard, his first Oscar. In his speech, he apologized to the Academy and to his fellow nominees for his behavior, but did not mention Rock. An emotional Smith noted that Richard Williams, who he played in the movie about Venus and Serena Williams, “was a fierce defender of his family.”

Smith added, “I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.”

CNN and other outlets reported that the Los Angeles Police Department said Rock declined to file a police report.

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes hosted the Oscars on ABC.

Coda won best picture, the first time a streaming service, Apple TV Plus, has won the Academy Award for best picture. ■