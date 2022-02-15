Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Regina Hall To Host Oscars

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall will host the 2022 Oscars, which happens March 27 on ABC. The trio shared the news on Good Morning America February 15.

Amy Schumer joins Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall as co-host of the 2022 Oscars (Image credit: John Russo)

"This year's show is all about uniting movie lovers," said Will Packer, Oscars producer. "It's apropos that we've lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles. I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well. Expect the unexpected!"

Regina Hall joins Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes as co-host of the 2022 Oscars (Image credit: Derek Blank with crowdMGMT)

Hall hosted the 2019 BET Awards, Schumer hosted the 2015 MTV Movie Awards and Sykes hosted the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards.

The Oscars went without hosts in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The last three-host approach was 1987, with Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn and Paul Hogan.

Hall has been in the Scary Movie franchise and films such as The Best Man and Girls Trip.

Schumer starred in Comedy Central’s Inside Amy Schumer, and her films include Trainwreck and Snatched. Her Hulu show Life & Beth premieres March 18. Sykes has been in The New Adventures of Old Christine and Black-ish. She hosted an eponymous talk show from 2009 to 2010 on Fox and wrote for The Chris Rock Show. ■