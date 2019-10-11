Wanda Sykes Set to Host Trumpet Awards on Bounce

Comedian Wanda Sykes will host the 28th annual Bounce Trumpet Awards, the network said.

The ceremony, celebrating achievements and contributions by African-Americans, will take place Dec. 4 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. The premiere broadcast will air during Black History Month on Feb. 23 on Bounce, which owns and produces the event.

“Relocating the Bounce Trumpet Awards to Hollywood gives us an opportunity to build upon the show’s enormous entertainment value by tapping into Hollywood’s talent resources,” said David Hudson, executive VP of original programming at Bounce.

“Wanda Sykes is the perfect person to helm this year’s Trumpets. Not only is she hilarious and brilliant, she has broken many barriers in her career from being the first African-American woman to host the White House Correspondents' Dinner to conceiving and starring in her own prime-time sitcom,” Hudson added. “She truly personifies the spirit of the Trumpet Awards - an inspirational celebration of Black excellence.”

Hudson will serve as executive producer along with Rikki Hughes of Magic Lemonade Productions.

Related: Wanda Sykes Developing Half Hour Comedy for BET

Sykes is currently appearing in her first Netflix comedy special. She’s also in production for two shows being produced by her Push It Productions.

Bounce, a digital broadcast channel serving African-American viewers, is part of The E.W. Scripps Co.