Wanda Sykes Developing Half Hour Comedy for BET

BET is working with comedian Wanda Sykes to develop a half-hour sitcom with the working title W.H.I.P.s.

The show is about four former sitcom stars from the 80s and 90s who are trying to navigate the rest of their lives while living together. W.H.I.P.s will be the first female African-American driven comedy celebrating Women who are Hot, Intelligent and in their Prime.

The show is based on an original pitch from Sykes, Page Hurwitz and Kim McKoy. Alyson Fouse is set to write the pilot and executive produce. Push It Productions, Sykes’ and Hurwitz’s production company, will produce, with Sykes and Hurwitz executive producing, along with McKoy and Tom Werner of Werner Entertainment..

Sykes has been nominated for two 2019 Emmys for her Netflix special.