Wiener Appointed CEO of Measurement Company comScore

Having completed a re-audit following the disclosure of accounting issues that took nearly two years, comScore named Bryan Wiener as its new CEO.

Wiener had been chief executive of ad agency 360i. He succeeds company founder Gian Fulgoni, who returned to the post as it navigated its financial issues, and retired in November.

The company said Bill Livek, executive vice chairman and president will transition to vice chairman of the board and special advisor to the CEO.

Livek became part of comScore when it acquired Rentrak. Combining Rentrak, which measured the TV business, with digitally focused comScore was expected to create a potential challenger to Nielsen. But focusing on accounting issues stalled comScore’s momentum.

"I'm energized by the opportunity to join comScore during this pivotal moment for our business and our industry," said Wiener. "In a world where people are increasingly consuming media across platforms, the need for a trusted, objective and consistent currency to measure audience and advertising ROI only grows. comScore is uniquely positioned to provide this new model, as it has the scalable data, technology and history of innovation to power the industry's future."

The changes are effective May 30.

"Bryan is a universally-respected change agent in the business world, known for specializing in growing companies into market leaders, and I am thrilled to welcome him to the comScore executive team," said Livek. "Over the past six months, I've gotten to know Bryan well and believe deeply in his vision for comScore, as well as in his ability to inspire our existing workforce and secure new talent to support the evolving needs of the company."

comScore also named board member Brent Rosenthal as non-executive chair.

"I thank the Board for this incredible opportunity and I look forward to working closely with Bryan and our strong Board to capitalize on comScore's unique market position. Additionally, I want to thank Bill Livek for his years of executive leadership and know that he will continue to have an enormous impact on comScore in his new role," said Rosenthal.