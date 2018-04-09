comScore, Transform Create Local News Intelligence

comScore said it has joined with Transform Inc. to launch Local News Intelligence, a service that helps local TV stations understand what drives local news viewing and audience engagement using ratings, video metadata and audience listening.

The companies say that by using Local News Intelligence, stations are able to tie video elements such as story count, location and segment type to ratings. They can also connect social engagement to specific stories, anchors and reporters at both their station as well as competitors.

"In today's competitive local news landscape, making the right decisions for everything from investing in new sets and brand positioning to talent, story order, cadence and topic, can deliver a significant difference to topline revenue and bottomline profitability," said Steve Walsh, executive VP, local markets for comScore. "comScore is excited to partner with Transform on the Local News Intelligence service, to help stations make more informed decisions on their news product."

comScore, which provides viewing data for the service, will be the exclusive sales channel for Local News Intelligence.

"comScore was our first choice to partner with as a best-in-class data source and as sales representation. Together we will take local news intelligence to the next level by bringing data-driven decision-making to performance and engagement. This is a momentous step to bring AI and machine learning to local news analysis," said Randa Minkarah, chief operating officer and co-founder of Transform, Inc.