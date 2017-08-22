WICT Signature Lunch on Move Again

The WICT Signature Luncheon has moved yet again.



Women in Cable Telecommunications said that its annual luncheon will now be in New York April 4 in conjunction with the Cable Hall of Fame celebration.



With the shuttering of NCTA: The Internet & Television Association's annual INTX convention in 2016, where the luncheon had taken place since 2010, WICT had to find new digs.



The luncheon moved to the January Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in 2017 and WICT announced in June of this year that it was returning to CES in January 2018.



WICT had called CES "the perfect partner for the group."



But WICT said the move to the "major industry hub" of New York gives its "stakeholders" greater access to the PAR Best Companies for Women in Cable accolades that are the centerpiece of the luncheon.



"We are equally excited to co-locate with the Cable Center's Cable Hall of Fame festivities," said WICT President Maria Brennan. "This collaboration offers WICT a strong platform to shine a spotlight on the business case for gender diversity."



Comcast/NBC Universal is the "premier sponsor" of the luncheon.