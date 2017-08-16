Couric to Keynote WICT Conference

Veteran news anchor and journalist Katie Couric has been lined up to address the opening session of the WICT Leadership Conference.



The conference, sponsored by Women in Cable & Telecommunications, is being held Sept. 25-26 at New York's Marriott Marquis hotel. Couric speaks Monday, Sept. 25.



Conference sponsors are Comcast/NBCU, Disney, ESPN, HBO and TV One.



Couric certainly fills the "women in cable and telecommunications" profile. She is former NBC Today host and CBS Evening News anchor and currently has her own production company, Katie Couric Media. Projects include FLINT, for Lifetime, a scripted series for Netflix, a series on sustainable food for FYI, and another cooking series.



WICT provides professional development, research and ongoing support to help women leaders advance in the communications industry.