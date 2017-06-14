WICT's Signature Luncheon Returns to CES

Women in Cable Telecommunications said its Signature Luncheon series will return for year two to CES in Las Vegas.

With the shuttering of NCTA: The Internet & Television Association's annual INTX convention last year, where the luncheon had taken place since 2010, WICT had to find new digs. WICT has called CES "the perfect partner for the group."

This year's lunch will be held Jan. 10 at the Aria hotel. The lunch salutes the best companies for women in cable and telecom.

"On behalf of the WICT Board of Directors, we are very excited that the WICT Signature Luncheon will return to CES, the largest media and technology event in the world," said Martha Soehren, chair of the WICT board of directors and chief talent development officer and senior VP of Comcast, in a statement. "The remarkable support we received from WICT's stakeholders during our debut earlier this year reaffirmed our partnership with CES and offers WICT a strong platform to highlight the business imperative of strong gender diversity."

Comcast is the luncheon's "premiere sponsor."