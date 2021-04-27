‘Why Women Kill’ Season Two on Paramount Plus June 3

Season two of Why Women Kill is on Paramount Plus June 3. The Marc Cherry anthology series has 10 episodes, which will stream weekly on Thursdays.

Season two is set in 1949 and will explore “what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong…,” said Paramount Plus.

The first season, on CBS All Access, detailed a housewife in the ‘60s, a socialite in the ‘80s and a lawyer in 2019, each dealing with infidelity in their marriages.

The second season stars Allison Tolman, Lana Parilla, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario, Veronica Falcón and Nick Frost.

Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios produce the show. Creator Cherry is also executive producer alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey; Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis. Marc Webb, Francie Calfo, David Warren, Austin Guzman and Curtis Kheel executive produce as well.