CBS All Access Orders Season Two of ‘Why Women Kill’

CBS All Access has renewed rookie drama Why Women Kill. The Marc Cherry show premiered Aug. 15 and the season one finale drops Oct. 17.

The anthology series examines how the roles of women have changed over the decades, but how their reaction to betrayal has not.

“Why Women Kill has had a phenomenal first season,” said Julie McNamara, executive VP of original content, CBS All Access. “Under the creative direction of Marc Cherry and the incredible performances of the cast, the series has become one of our most streamed original series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of this wonderfully soapy dramedy in its second season and can’t wait to see what themes Marc explores next.”

The first season details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ‘60s, a socialite in the ‘80s and a lawyer in 2019, each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. Season two will follow a new set of characters dealing with acts of betrayal.

The first season of Why Women Kill stars Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

The series is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. Creator Marc Cherry executive produces alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis, and Marc Webb.