WHTM Harrisburg Hosts Mehmet Oz-John Fetterman Senate Debate

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will host a multi-market live primetime telecast of the debate between Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman, both shooting for the Pennsylvania senate seat. Your Local Election Headquarters: Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Debate happens Tuesday, October 25 at 8 p.m. ET at the WHTM Harrisburg studio. The debate will be telecast to 62 counties and live-streamed across Pennsylvania.

Nexstar owns WHTM.

With WHTM working alongside Cox-owned WPXI Pittsburgh, the debate will be available via broadcast or live stream to every Pennsylvania voter in the state, Nexstar said. Besides WHTM and WPXI, the debate will air live on Nexstar stations WPHL Philadelphia, WTAJ Johnstown-Altoona-State College, WBRE-WYOU Scranton-Wilkes Barre, WJET-WFXP Erie and WYTV in Youngstown, Ohio.

The debate will be live streamed on WETM Elmira (NY), WPIX New York, WIVB Buffalo and WDVM Washington, all part of Nexstar.

Radio stations throughout the state will be provided free access to the debate.

WHTM anchor Dennis Owens and WPXI anchor Lisa Sylvester will moderate.

The election happens November 8. ■