'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,' 'RightThisMinute' Renewed for Next Season

ABC Owned Television Stations have renewed Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and RightThisMinute for next season, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution announced.

Both shows air on select ABC-owned stations, including WABC New York and KABC Los Angeles.

ABC’s The Bachelor host Chris Harrison took over hosting duties on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in 2015, the show’s 14th. Millionaire previously was hosted by Meredith Vieira from its debut in 2002 until 2013. Vieira left to do her own daytime talk show, and since then the game show has been hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and Terry Crews. Millionaire currently shoots with Harrison in Las Vegas.

Viral video strip RightThisMinute is produced by MagicDust Television in Phoenix, Ariz. It’s hosted by Gayle Bass, Charity Bailey, Christian Vera, Oli Pettigrew and Nick Calderone. Cox Media Group, Raycom Media and the E. W. Scripps Company all partnered with MagicDust to create the show.