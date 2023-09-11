‘Who the Bleep Is That?’ Premieres Sept. 11

Who the Bleep Is That?, a game show produced by TMZ and hosted by comedian Jeff Dye, premieres in 31 markets Monday, September 11. The markets include New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, D.C., San Francisco, Houston, Phoenix, Seattle, Minneapolis and Detroit.

The show sees contestants put to the test by looking at obscured celebrity images and guessing who it is.

Who the Bleep Is That? had a four-week trial run earlier this year, airing in 12 markets where Fox owns a station, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Dallas.

Dye was in the NBC comedy-adventure series Better Late Than Never alongside Henry Winkler, William Shatner, Terry Bradshaw and George Foreman. He now appears on I Can See Your Voice and The Masked Singer.

Who The Bleep Is That? is produced by TMZ Studios and executive produced by Harvey Levin, Tom Ruff, Ryan Regan, Charles Latibeaudiere and Jess Fusco.