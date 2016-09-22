NBC Orders More ‘Better Late Than Never’

Better Late Than Never, the unscripted travel series featuring Henry Winkler, William Shatner, Terry Bradshaw, George Foreman and comedian Jeff Dye, will be back for season two. All five cast members will return. The locale will be announced later.

“Like everyone else, we fell in love with all the adventures Henry, William, Terry, George and Jeff faced as they educated themselves and adapted to new customs in foreign cities,” said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and reality group, NBC Entertainment. “This innovative format allows for unprecedented escapades that cut through the clutter and grabbed viewer’s attention. We can’t wait to see what places they explore and how they adapt to their environment in season two.”

Better Late Than Never averaged a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.1 million viewers

"The success of season one was such a joyous surprise,” said Winkler. “I can't wait to see where Bill, Terry, George, Jeff and I will be exploring next.”

The show is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Storyline Entertainment, Small World IFT and CJ E&M. Winkler, Craig Zadan & Neil Meron, Jason Ehrlich, Alex Katz and Tim Crescenti executive produce.