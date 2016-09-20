Tracking the Love and Excitement for Fall TV’s New Shows

With the fall TV season upon us, Canvs, the language analytics company that tracks emotions around content, conducted an analysis for B&C of the social chatter on Twitter and YouTube for major network shows with the most activity. Below are the top five shows ranked by percentage of comments that expressed love and/or excitement on Twitter from Aug. 19-Sept. 18. Love and/or excitement percentages on YouTube are also shown, as well as the number of views on YouTube for the shows’ featured trailers.

No. 1 Pitch (Fox)

63.1% love and/or excitement on Twitter

20.6% love and/or excitement on YouTube

Views: 2.1 million on YouTube

Women shown playing in MLB? Changing views abt gender roles 1 pitch at a time! Excited 2 see Pitch on Fox! @PITCHonFOX#Pitch#Citydads

— oneSAHD (@oneSAHD) September 13, 2016

No. 2 This Is Us (NBC)

55.9% love and/or excitement on Twitter

29.5% love and/or excitement on YouTube

Views: 8.5 million on YouTube

I'm excited for the show This Is Us on NBC. It looks so good.

— Samantha Lilley (@samantha_lilley) September 12, 2016

No. 3 Designated Survivor (ABC)

52.3% love and/or excitement on Twitter

35.9% love and/or excitement on YouTube

Views: 2.6 million on YouTube

#DesignatedSurvivor new series coming this fall looks pretty interesting w @RealKiefer Yes there's hope for the next tv season

— ByTheSeaGirl (@RigganDL) September 7, 2016

No. 4 Lethal Weapon (Fox)

50.3% love and/or excitement on Twitter

17.3% love and/or excitement on YouTube

Views: 4.4 million on YouTube

I'm so excited for this #LethalWeapon show!For one, Lethal Weapon movies were awesome. Two, Damon Wayans is HILARIOUS! Glad he's back on tv!

— IG: ashazakiya (@AshaZakiya) September 13, 2016

No. 5 Timeless (NBC)

43.8% love and/or excitement on Twitter

33.5% love and/or excitement on YouTube

Views: 8.1 million on YouTube

@NBCTimeless so excited to see time travel hit prime time with Timeless! @nbc#timetravel#timetravelerproblems

— Quality Time (@QualityTime22) September 13, 2016