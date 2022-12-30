‘White Noise’ Premieres on Netflix
Noah Baumbach’s ambitious adaptation of beloved Don DeLillo novel
White Noise, a film about a family contending with an air contamination accident, debuts on Netflix December 30. Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle are in the cast. Noah Baumbach directs.
“At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world,” goes the Netflix summary.
Don DeLillo authored the novel that inspired the movie.
An LA Times review said, “Baumbach brings a lot of his own snappy wit and thematic preoccupations to this lengthy, ambitious and wildly offbeat picture, filling the screen with colorful characters who talk so fast and so much that they can barely hear each other.”
The film has an R rating and runs for two hours and 16 minutes. It was released in “select theaters,” Netflix said, November 25. ■
