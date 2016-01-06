HBO Orders Sixth and Final ‘Girls’ Season

Iconoclastic comedy Girls will return to HBO for season five Feb. 21, and will then take on a sixth and final season in 2017. Lena Dunham created and stars in the spicy series; she’s an executive producer too, along with Judd Apatow, Jenni Konner, Ilene S. Landress, Murray Miller and Bruce Eric Kaplan.

“Lena and her brilliant collaborators, including Judd and Jenni, have given HBO a signature series of rare wit and intelligence,” said Michael Lombardo, president, HBO programming. “They are exceptional talents, and I can’t wait to see what Lena, Jenni and Judd have in store for the final seasons of this unique show, and look forward to working with them on future projects.”

The cast includes Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet, Alex Karpovsky and Adam Driver.

“I can’t imagine a more fulfilling creative experience than Girls,” said Dunham. “The freedom and support that HBO has given Jenni, Judd and me is something rare and beautiful. The commitment and originality of our actors has been stunning, and our crew is truly my family.”

Dunham noted how she conceived of Girls when she was 23, and is now approaching 30.

“The show has quite perfectly spanned my 20s, the period of time that it’s about,” she added. “And so it feels like the right time to wrap our story up.”